We knew the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) would change things.
The global pandemic forced heartbreaking loss, debilitating stress and crushing loneliness on us, but we, as a collective, have endured.
With the promise of vaccines on the horizon, it appears the end of the pain may be in sight. Once it’s behind us, it will be time to take stock in the lessons we’ve learned in the last year.
Some of those lessons may dictate our behaviors for generations.
One permanent pandemic-induced change may be to education.
As reported by Staff Writer Brandon Paykamian last week, Johnson City Schools leaders are planning to establish a permanent virtual option for students.
The details for this “12th school” funded with public dollars are still being hashed out. Its basic premise is a slate of online courses taught by professional educators.
The virtual option could help students who struggle in the classroom or who prefer remote work.
Superintendent Steve Barnett said the new programming will be constructed using lessons learned during the pandemic.
As school leaders in Johnson City and elsewhere make plans for the future, we thought we’d ask for advice from our readers.
What should online school look like in the future? What changes from current programming would you make? What parts would you keep? How can virtual classes play to students’ strengths?
