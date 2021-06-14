Two weeks ago, hundreds of historical artifacts left Johnson City’s Mountain Home VA Medical Center for Dayton, Ohio, to join the collection of a newly established Veterans Administration museum.
The federal agency owned the items and had every right to move them, but some people here were not happy with the departure. They believed the local items had more meaning when kept and displayed here, where they originated.
Martha Trevathan and Ken Harrison, two of the founding members of a museum on the VA campus, told Press Senior Reporter Becky Campbell that there are virtually no artifacts left related to Mountain Home.
The museum, founded in 1994, curated donated military and medical items, but Mountain Home-specific things, like the first director’s uniform, desk and chair, and dinnerware used in the dining room, were only on loan to the museum for display. Now they’ve been moved out of town.
All of the items, both those belonging to the museum and the VA, were moved from the clock tower building last year to make way for a planned renovation project.
With no planned site for display, the VA-owned items were sent to the new museum in Ohio.
Because Mountain Home is so deeply connected to the community’s history, we want to know.
What should happen to the Mountain Home artifacts? Are they safer at the museum in Ohio, where they can be cared for and potentially displayed? Should they be here because they mean more to locals?
