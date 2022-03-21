In the last week, three wooden crosses overlooking Elizabethton — and an objection to them — have stirred up controversy in the region.
The crosses, originally installed in the 1950s by a group of boys for an Easter project for their church, are on city property and are a specifically Christian message, especially when they are lighted at Christmastime.
That’s why the Freedom From Religion Foundation, a group whose mission is to encourage governments to respect the Establishment Clause of the Constitution’s First Amendment, sent two letters to Elizabethton, the first in 2018, asking for the crosses to be removed or for the land to be transferred to a private owner.
According to modern interpretation and legal precedent, the clause prohibiting the government from making laws “respecting an establishment of religion,” means that no federal, state or local government may establish an official religion, nor may they carry out action that favor one religion over another.
The Freedom From Religion Foundation believes having and maintaining the crosses on public property violates the Constitution, because they favor Christianity, and curtails the rights of city residents who may not be Christian.
Through the decades, however, people here have become accustomed to seeing the crosses up on Lynn Mountain. They’ve become a landmark, and some have grown fond of them.
That’s evidenced by the number of people who have gathered at the crosses and voiced their opinions in support of the display.
The city, claiming the possibility of future litigation, has been quiet about its plans. A press release from City Manager Daniel Estes only acknowledged the receipt of the letter from the foundation and said city staff will confer with counsel before recommending any action.
While they mull it over, we want to ask our readers. What should Elizabethton do? Should the crosses come down? Should the city sell the land to a private citizen?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.
