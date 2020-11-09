As election results continued rolling in Saturday, it became clear that former Vice President Joe Biden had secured enough votes to win the presidency of the United States of America.
Through the day, widespread celebrating and scattered protesting answered the news of the results.
At a hastily prepared press conference in the parking lot of a Philadelphia landscaping business, the sitting president’s personal attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, said Donald Trump would not concede the presidency, and, without presenting evidence, claimed hundreds of thousands of votes were invalid.
Later that night, at a victory speech in Delaware, president-elect Biden took a reconciliatory tone, reaching out to Trump’s supporters, saying, “It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again. And to make progress we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies.”
The United States has always been a nation divided by cultures and ideologies, but in the modern political era, those divisions seemed to have widened.
And Trump, a self-styled disruptor, was not a calming force as turmoil raged. When backed into a corner, even when he backed himself in there, his attacks against opponents only grew more ferocious.
When Biden’s administration takes control in January, it will face vitriolic dissenters from the right, as well as criticism from farther left of the political spectrum. We’re also still dealing with the effects of a global pandemic, a resulting economic slowdown and faced with a looming climate disaster.
So, as the wheel of history churns forward, how will we greet what’s to come? Should we work to heal wounds and make peace? Should we turn back the clock of the last four years? How do we do that?
