Last summer’s blockbuster movie season was nearly nonexistent because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
With epidemiologists recommending against enclosed spaces and crowds, movie theaters closed for months, and most studios delayed the release dates of their most anticipated films.
A handful of new movies released on streaming services, but the reception was mixed. Some people missed the buttery popcorn and movie theater candy. Others appreciated the convenience of watching new releases in the comfort of their own homes.
This year may bring a return to relative normalcy. Vaccines are going out, infection levels are subsiding and national theater chains have announced plans to reopen.
Some streaming services are testing a new model, however. Simultaneous with theatrical releases, some movies will be dropped on streaming apps.
Disney released the live action version of “Mulan” in September and charged subscribers to its Disney+ streaming app a $30 premium access fee to watch it. The company plans the same treatment for Marvel’s “Black Widow” in July.
Some have scoffed at the fee structure, asking why they must pay first a monthly fee for the streaming service and an additional fee for the most popular movies.
Streaming may be the way of the future for all sorts of media, but some wonder if this charging model will work.
As we head into the summer movie season, we thought we’d ask our readers for their thoughts. Will you go to theaters this summer? Why or why not? Will you stream new movies? Will you pay extra for them? What do you think is the future of movies?
