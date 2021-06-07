Last week, the Washington County school district showed off its brand new, all-electric school bus, bought through a state grant using funding from a settlement ordered after automaker Volkswagen’s emissions cheating scandal.
The bus, built by Lion Electric, is the first of its kind in Tennessee. It produces fewer emissions, has at least the same power and is much quieter than the diesel bus it’s replacing in the district’s fleet.
School System Director Jerry Boyd said it was “a big deal” for the state and the area for us to embrace this newly offered technology.
It appears most personal vehicle manufacturers plan to move toward electric vehicles, and with the district’s recent purchase, it appears many commercial manufacturers are headed that way, too.
Economically, the $219,250 electric bus is more costly up front than its fossil-fueled counterpart, but it’s expected that the electricity to fuel it and its maintenance will be cheaper.
