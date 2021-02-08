After a crushing decision by Major League Baseball to end affiliation agreements between professional teams and the ball clubs in our area, the Appalachian League has been remade and rebranded.
Last week, owners unveiled the Johnson City Doughboys, the Kingsport Axmen, the Bristol State Liners, the Elizabethton River Riders and the Greeneville Flyboys.
The new league will be a wooden-bat, collegiate league, and though it won’t be affiliated with the Major League teams we’ve known for decades, team managers promise exciting play.
We’re glad baseball will still be an attraction in our communities, but we aren’t sure how popular the changes will be. Many times, teams are only successful because of the support of locals, so we wanted to gauge that support.
What do you think of the new Appalachian League? Do you plan to buy new merchandise and attend games? What will you expect from the new league? What will you miss?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.