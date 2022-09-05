Proposed Johnson City Flag

The Johnson City Commission voted during its meeting Thursday to adopt this design as the city’s new flag.

 CONTRIBUTED
Question of the Week

On Thursday, the Johnson City Commission approved a new flag design for the city.

According to City Reporter Jonathan Roberts, the new flag, which replaces a banner adopted in 1964, features a blue field with three white stars and converging green lines with a yellow triangle between them.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video