On Thursday, the Johnson City Commission approved a new flag design for the city.
According to City Reporter Jonathan Roberts, the new flag, which replaces a banner adopted in 1964, features a blue field with three white stars and converging green lines with a yellow triangle between them.
The city says the three stars are meant to represent the Tri-Cities, with Johnson City represented by the center star. The stars are also a nod to the Tennessee state flag, which was designed by Johnson City native Col. Lee Roy Reeves.
The blue symbolizes trustworthiness and security, while white symbolizes unity. The three stars placed above the green and yellow elements serve to reinforce the flag’s connection to the city seal. The rails and pathway combined resemble a mountain, which is a crucial component of the city’s logo and seal. The triangular shape and green and yellow also pay tribute to the city’s original flag design.
The original flag was a blue-green field with a yellow border and stripe and a seal with the city’s name and founding date. You may have seen it flying downtown, in municipal parks or at City Hall.
In the last few years, Johnson City leaders have undertaken an effort to overhaul the city’s brand, updating some of the signs in and around downtown and launching the “Go all out” campaign. City Mayor Joe Wise said the new flag was part of that branding.
Pretty soon, the new flag will be run up poles all over the city, so we wanted to get locals’ opinions.
What do you think of the new flag? Did you know Johnson City had a flag? Do you see the symbolism the designers envisioned in the new flag?
Send your answers tomailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.