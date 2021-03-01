For several years now, a dedicated group of paddlers have been working hard in Elizabethton.
The Surf Betsy Advisory Board, along with support from the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department and other commerce groups, are trying to establish a whitewater park somewhere along the rivers that flow through the city.
With the Doe and Watauga rivers, members say a manmade park where rafters and kayakers can enjoy rapids could be a boon for tourism.
Local leaders have visited similar parks in North Carolina and Virginia and have found them to be entertaining and popular.
Building such a park won’t come free though. Some cities have spent millions to install the features needed for such parks.
Now, Surf Betsy and the city are studying locals’ thoughts on having a whitewater park. We don’t want to take away any of their potential responses, so please visit forms.gle/JkcuVphWJZRdVNX7A and fill it out.
We are, however, curious about local interest in the project, so we wanted to ask our readers. What do you think about having a whitewater park in Elizabethton? Would you visit it? Have you visited others? What features do you think should be included? In what ways will having a park affect the city and the region?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.