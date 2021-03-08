This week, Press Elizabethton Bureau Chief John Thompson wrote about Donna and Keith Fee, who believe their collection of Winnie the Pooh memorabilia might be the largest in the world.
“Guinness World Records” officials plan to visit soon to count the thousands of stuffed toys, lunch boxes, furniture and other items carefully curated by the Fees.
They believe they have enough pieces in their collection to beat the current Pooh collection record holder’s 14,314 items.
But even if they aren’t awarded the record, Keith and especially Donna say they’ve enjoyed collecting through the years.
Donna started collecting when her son was 6 months old, but said she, like many others, grew up with Winnie the Pooh.
Her nostalgia for both her childhood and her child’s formative years give the items greater meaning.
That’s the case for many collectors, who are driven not by the monetary value of items, but by the happiness they bring and the personal stories behind them.
The Fees’ story made us want to hear about other collectors in our area, so we thought we reach out to our readers.
What do you collect? Tell us about your collections and what they mean to you. Are there items that are your favorite? Why are they special?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.