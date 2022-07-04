City leaders are planning for the future of Freedom Hall Civic Center, and have turned to the community for suggestions.
Press Staff Writer Jonathan Roberts reported last week that Johnson City hired consultants to develop a master plan for the 48-year-old venue, hoping to figure out how to best revitalize its older facilities and consider its best uses.
Over the years, Freedom Hall has hosted concerts, conventions, trade shows, rodeos, sports events and more.
Recently, after purchasing more of the civic center from the city school district, the city allowed beer sales there, making some events more enticing and more lucrative.
The firm hired to help formulate the plan will talk to members of the community, examine the facility and study the regional market to see how Freedom Hall can be best used.
It’s a public venue and one that many of us have fond memories of. That’s why we’re hoping our readers will share their thoughts about its future.
What changes would you like to see at Freedom Hall? What types of acts and events would you go there to see? How do you believe the city can best capitalize on its availability and investment?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.