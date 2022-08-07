Charles Moore, Community Voices

Charles Moore

This is my second gas crunch. The first was back in the ’70s when OPEC shut off the spigot. We were not a net-surplus energy producing country and no amount of price made up for not having gasoline. The economics of price-demand fell apart.

We probably should have learned a couple of lessons since then, but I am never sure to what degree we decided to do something about gas crunches. This crunch comes partly because we produce more crude but refine less gas, anticipating the arrival of electric-vehicle world. It feels backward.

