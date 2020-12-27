Well, we finally made it. This is the last week of 2020.
It’s been a trying year for the world, the nation and us locally, too. In a single year, we had a global pandemic, a presidential impeachment trial, nationwide protests against systemic racism, an election and much more.
Generally, around the end of the year, people look back and review the previous 12 months and make plans for the next year. We often set goals to better ourselves, New Year’s resolutions to be healthier or more attentive in personal relationships.
2020 was different, though. It seemed like most of the year we were in limbo or on pause from our normal lives. All eyes are now on 2021, with an expected COVID-19 vaccine rollout and a transition in national leadership, we could be getting a fresh start.
Around this time, we usually ask readers for their resolutions, and we usually get a tepid response at best. This year, with all we’ve been through, we’re asking something slightly different.
What are your hopes for the new year? What do you hope will change? What do you hope will stay the same? How do you plan to make those hopes real?
