As of the writing of this, and depending on who you ask, a few inches of snow are in the weather forecast for most of our area.
It seems predicting our snowfall can sometimes be hit or miss, so by the time this is published, our actual mileage may vary.
At any rate, we’ve had a few inches of snow accumulation already this month, and January is typically our snowiest, so we may be in store for more before spring.
Snow is relatively scarce and fleeting in our climate zone, so when it arrives, many locals get excited.
This year, we’ve seen your photos of snowmen and sledding, we’ve had snowball fights and snow cream. Snow can be silent and beautiful, and it can inspire comfortable indoor activities, like sipping hot chocolate and snuggling.
This week, we’re hoping to have some fun with our Question of the Week, so we want to hear about your favorite snowy activities.
What do you like to do on a snow day? What memory from the past does gently falling snow evoke? How do you share this winter precipitation with loved ones?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.
