The 96th Appalachian Fair will return to the region this summer from Aug. 22 to Aug. 27.
A local fixture since 1926, the only missed years for the fair were during World War II and in 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2022 fair brings musical acts Walker Hayes, Russell Dickerson, Carly Pearce and more along with the usual pageants, monster trucks, demolition derby cars and the usual rides, games and food.
We’ve seen attendance bounce back at live events over the last year. Johnson City’s Blue Plum Festival was well attended earlier this month, and downtown’s Fridays after 5 have been popular.
With the fanfare at the Appalachian Fair’s lineup announcement and the buzz from fans of Hayes’ hit “Fancy Like,” we’re expecting to see a good turnout on the midway and at the shows.
In the interest of getting into the spirit of the fair, we’re asking readers for their favorite parts. What are you looking forward to at the Appalachian Fair? Are you a Walker Hayes fan? Do you appreciate the pageants or the demolition derby?
Tell us why you chose your favorite.
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.