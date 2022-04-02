Our area firefighters deserve recognition for their tireless efforts to contain and extinguish a brush fire on Buffalo Mountain this week.
First discovered Sunday afternoon in a wooded area near where Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties meet, volunteer and professional crews from Carter and Unicoi, Johnson City, the state forestry department and the U.S. Forest Service all responded to help battle the blaze.
They worked into the night to get the brush fire under control, and some returned Monday to contain the fire and clear out potential fuel. Through the week, crews kept an eye on the situation to make sure high winds didn’t kick the fire back up.
Thankfully, the fire didn’t grow and, as of this writing, it was 90% contained.
Especially at this time of the year, when dead, dry leaves still litter the forest floor and when spring winds are blustery, brush fires can quickly become dangerous.
The fire this week on Buffalo Mountain brought back memories of a similar one in May of 2008 that was much more destructive.
After burning for several days, that fire 14 years ago ripped through 1,500 acres of pristine forest land and left the Johnson City park atop the mountain closed for more than a month while workers assessed and cleaned up the damage.
Thankfully then, as was the case this week, there was no significant damage to structures nor loss of life.
Gatlinburg wasn’t so fortunate five years ago when a wildfire, aided by the culmination of several factors, killed 14 people and caused millions of dollars in property damage.
Both the fires in Gatlinburg and the one 14 years ago on Buffalo Mountain were suspected to have been started by humans. The cause of this week’s fire is still under investigation.
Some of our own firefighters in the region were called away this week to the same area to fight a large fire in Sevierville that has claimed homes and threatened lives.
With spring approaching, many people in our area will be cleaning and clearing their property, and often that means burning old brush and leaves.
We’d like to remind local residents to practice safe burning and remind them that a permit is required to burn debris in Tennessee from Oct. 15 to May 15, when the risk for wildfires is greater.
In addition to obtaining a permit from the Division of Forestry, the state recommends several tips to prevent outdoor fires from getting out of hand, including:
• Checking with local authorities for any restrictions on burning
• Notifying nearby neighbors and fire department of your plans to burn
• Refraining from burning on windy days
• Watching local weather forecasts for dangerous conditions
• Digging to bare soil in a ring at least five feet wide around burn piles
• Keeping equipment nearby to help control fires
• Staying with the fire until it is completely out.
For more information about safe burning tips and regulations, visit tn.gov/tnwildlandfire.