Congratulations are in order for South Side Elementary’s Morgan Rankin.
This week, the second grade teacher was named Teacher of the Year for all of Tennessee.
To earn the 2021-22 title, she was chosen by selection committees out of 237 initial applicants from districts across the state.
Teaching is not an easy profession, especially now, when a global pandemic has tossed the best laid lesson plans out the window, and several special interest groups are wrestling for control of the curriculum.
Still, Rankin’s hard work and dedication has set her apart during her 16 years on the job, and her recognition is well deserved.
“I enjoy being with kids and I’m also really fascinated by how they develop and learn and grow, and I just think kids are really cool, so that’s why I started teaching,” she said in an article this week by Press Staff Writer Kayla Hackney. “But as I kept teaching, the students are what keep me coming back every day. I love teaching them and interacting with them.”
It’s uplifting to hear she’s kept her passion for both teaching and her pupils, and it’s obviously why she won the state’s high honors.
Now Rankin will represent Tennessee in the National Teacher of the Year competition and serve as an ambassador for education in the state throughout the 2021-22 school year.
We wish her well and are thankful to have her shaping our community’s young minds.