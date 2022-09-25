Bonnie Simmerman

Many years ago, June seemed to be the month for most weddings. However, according to my granddaughter who does hair and makeup for weddings, fall has become the preferred time for weddings. I am sure many brides are planning beautiful weddings in our lovely fall weather.

A few weeks ago, my husband and I attended the wedding of my great-niece in another state. The day of the wedding for her happened to also be our 61st wedding anniversary. As we enjoyed the festivities of the wedding there, we reminisced about how much weddings have changed over the years. There were many things that were different from our wedding.

