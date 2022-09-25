Many years ago, June seemed to be the month for most weddings. However, according to my granddaughter who does hair and makeup for weddings, fall has become the preferred time for weddings. I am sure many brides are planning beautiful weddings in our lovely fall weather.
A few weeks ago, my husband and I attended the wedding of my great-niece in another state. The day of the wedding for her happened to also be our 61st wedding anniversary. As we enjoyed the festivities of the wedding there, we reminisced about how much weddings have changed over the years. There were many things that were different from our wedding.
We were married on a Sunday afternoon in June of 1961. I remember that most weddings back then were Sundays. Now most of them are either on Friday or Saturday. Ours was in the church, as most were back then. Now most of them are in some type of wedding venue and often the ceremony is outdoors. Nature is beautiful but I would be a nervous wreck planning an outdoor wedding with the unpredictable weather we have.
Receptions are also different. In fact we did not have a reception after our wedding, but we had a “cake-cutting” the night before with the wedding party and family. We served the wedding cake made by my mom, punch, nuts and mints — the usual things served at such events.
Receptions now can be quite different. The wedding we attended recently served an Italian buffet — all kinds of pasta and the sauces that go with it. A sideboard of desserts was also available.
There was loud music while we ate and there was dancing afterward. Since our wedding was in the church, we had neither of those.
Wedding music is also different. Our wedding had organ music and a soloist, and of course the bridal march was played. At my niece’s wedding, there were beautiful keyboard and cello selections, even though the music was not familiar.
Wedding invitations look different today. Back then, we had to have engraved invitations with tissue inside and double envelopes. Now we often receive invitations that look more like postcards. Many of these can be made on a computer and are much less expensive. They give the same information as the formal ones did.
Everyone in our wedding party tried to look our best and we did our own hair and make-up. Now, a fortune can be spent to make everyone look beautiful.
Announcing the wedding is not the same as it was then. Most newspapers had a whole section for engagement and bridal pictures. Long detailed descriptions were often included with both. Now our newspaper may have one or two small pictures of a bride and groom with a few words about them. I have wondered if this is because fewer people are getting married or whether it costs too much.
I have pointed out several differences in weddings then and now, but there are some important similarities. Both take extensive planning. Both include sacred vows. Both have beautiful flowers and picturesque backgrounds. All brides are usually nervous and all grooms are usually glad when it is over.
Whether then or now, the most important thing is what the vows mean to each person involved. No matter what kind of wedding takes place, my hope would be that the couple will enjoy at least as long of a happy marriage as my husband and I have been blessed to have.