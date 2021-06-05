A Johnson City educator has been recognized for her commendable efforts to present a sensitive historical subject to her students.
Kim Kenneson, a middle school teacher at St. Mary’s School, was named a Belz-Lipman Holocaust Educator of Excellence, one of three across the state, by the Tennessee Holocaust Commission.
Kenneson has traveled to the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp and the Krakow Jewish ghetto to better understand the gravity of the millions murdered by the Nazis’ campaign of genocide.
In 2019, she, other educators and members of the B’nai Sholom congregation organized the Northeast Tennessee Holocaust Education Council. The group assembled teaching materials for area schools that will be augmented with the proceeds from the Educator of Excellence award and distributed upon request by schools.
“Lessons from the Holocaust create a moral compass for our students,” Kenneson said in a recent story in the Press. “By providing an in-depth look at the forces that created this atrocity, we can teach students how to prevent this from ever happening again.”
The notion of “Those who fail to learn from the past are doomed to repeat it” is important to keep in mind when teaching children the hard-learned lessons of history. It’s especially relevant now, as Tennessee and other states struggle to write curricula acknowledging their pock-marked histories of race and ethnic relations.
Last week, Gov. Bill Lee signed a law forbidding the state’s educators from teaching that “an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, is inherently privileged, racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously.”
“We need to make sure that our kids recognize that this country is moving toward a more perfect union, that we should teach the exceptionalism of our nation and how people can live together and work together to make a greater nation, and to not teach things that inherently divide or pit either Americans against Americans or people groups against people groups,” Lee told reporters.
Some are worried that the law could mean penalties for teachers who oversee lessons on the American Civil War — fought in part to preserve the institution of slavery — Jim Crow laws and segregation, and decades of intimidation, oppression and murder of Black Americans.
Lee’s direction to teach American exceptionalism runs the risk of ignoring the important nation-shaping events in our past that harmed others and ran counter to our ideals. It’s those events that students should learn from to keep us from repeating them.
These lessons aren’t intended to teach that America is bad, but to show how we could be better.