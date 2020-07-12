With summer officially here, we have reached the midpoint of 2020 — an already-exhausting year that has seen our day-to-day lives upended by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
At this point, we all just want the pandemic to be over so we can return to some sense of normalcy. When that time comes, we all probably deserve a vacation. But, that time is not now.
The pandemic appears to be gaining steam. The trend of new cases is once again on an upward trajectory.
The news in our region is just as concerning. In the 21-county area served by Ballad Health, the number of new cases grew considerably throughout June, and that growth has continued through early July.
We must flatten the curve once again. As a collective community, we cannot let our guard down. We must get back on track and follow the safety guidelines regarding social distancing, handwashing, mask wearing and travel.
At Ballad Health, the majority of new cases we have seen are related to travel, which means people who travel are coming back home and testing positive, or they were exposed to someone who had traveled.
Despite the temptation to travel during summertime, we must be mindful of where we go and seriously consider whether the risk of exposure is worth it.
Many of the popular vacation spots for people from our region are quickly becoming COVID-19 hotspots. The Virginia Department of Health is currently advising anyone who visits Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to self-quarantine for 14 days once they return home. COVID-19 cases are also growing in Florida, Georgia and even Sevier County, Tennessee, where Dollywood is located.
If you are taking a vacation, consider a camping trip or renting a cabin where you will be more isolated and less at-risk of exposure.
Staying at home is still your best bet to avoid spread, but travel is certainly warranted for those seeking care or attending a healthcare appointment.
Since the start of the pandemic, we have noticed many patients are either delaying care or forgoing it altogether for a variety of reasons, including fear of catching COVID-19. Ballad Health has seen its ER, inpatient/outpatient surgery and diagnostic imaging volumes drop by nearly 50% during the pandemic.
Chronic conditions, heart attacks and strokes do not take a break during a pandemic. It goes without saying, but if some conditions are left untreated, we worry about patients increasing their risk of needing a major surgery or lengthy hospital stay down the road.
To raise awareness about the importance of routine doctor visits, Ballad Health is launching a public service campaign titled “Safe With Us.” This campaign’s goal is to let the public know that it is absolutely safe to visit a doctor’s office, a hospital or even schedule a telehealth visit through Ballad Health’s Connected Care program. Ballad Health is taking extraordinary measures to ensure our patients and team members are protected and safe while they are inside our facilities. At Ballad Health, you are Safe With Us.
Finally, I would also advise anyone who visits a public place to wear a face covering or mask. Although, mask wearing may be controversial to some, the science is not.
We know COVID-19 mainly spreads through tiny respiratory droplets generated when someone sneezes, coughs or even talks.
In April, the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences conducted an evidence review and found masks are effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
If you want anecdotal evidence, back in late May, two hair stylists in Missouri had close contact with 140 clients while sick with COVID-19, but none of the clients contracted the disease because everyone wore a mask.
Remember, COVID-19 can be spread by those who do not show any symptoms. A minority of infected people never develop symptoms, but there can be significant spread by those who are infected and have not yet shown symptoms. This is called the incubation period, and it can last between 5 and 14 days.
Wearing a mask in public is a common courtesy, not only to yourself but especially to those around you, including your family and friends. Regardless of how uncomfortable it might be to wear a mask, the risk of potentially exposing them or yourself to COVID-19 is just not worth it.