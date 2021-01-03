Today’s high school seniors will not soon forget the pandemic of 2020, nor can they likely fathom the major impact it will continue to have on their lives in 2021. They know only from history what their grandfathers and great-grandfathers faced in the previous century including two world wars, Korea, Vietnam, the Cold War, the start of the Mideast Wars, and the Great Depression that lasted a decade.
But we and they can learn from the past as we chart our path forward. Will we heed the clear lessons history offers? Time will tell.
We don’t subscribe to the notion that the order of things is predetermined and that an unshakable destiny awaits us. With our free will, we make our own way as individuals and as countries. To that end, we owe it to ourselves to take the occasion of a new year to resolve better for ourselves, our families and our nation.
But one potential resolution we should all agree to: Return to respect, civility and comity.
We are leaving behind a year of intense political debate and downright embarrassment, much of it built on hatred and distrust, which contributes to a divide that seems insurmountable. At least in our lifetime, never has this nation been so at odds politically, and even in how we approach our general discourse. We nitpick to find disagreement rather than engage in reasoned debate. Diversity of viewpoint is to be expected, but we don’t need to shout to be heard.
It’s not just we the people who seem polarized. America’s institutions are contributing to it. Powerful voices outside politics have taken sides, further undermining the search for solutions and leaving America broken. And a broken nation is a vulnerable nation.
Those in authority and the institutions we used to trust will answer only to the people, so it therefore is our individual responsibility to bring about change.
Our nation is calling to us. Will we answer?
Will we dedicate ourselves to recognize the equality and dignity of every other American and to engage each other openly and honestly, but with an open mind, open heart and civility? Will we resolve to seek the broader view in this new year and support a common purpose of bringing the nation together?
America has recovered from worse wounds. Once before, a divided nation found the way forward, and it falls to each of us to do all we can to do so again.
We have hope. We know the path to being better. We must choose that path.