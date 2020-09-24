Residents of the Virginia side of Bristol will have an opportunity in November to approve what could be the community’s saving grace and the most significant development in this region’s history, offering more jobs than were initially created by the Pinnacle development on the Tennessee side.
Bristol, Virginia, has been in financial difficulty for years. It opened a new landfill in an abandoned rock quarry, but the limestone walls were porous, and to prevent dangerous chemicals from seeping out, the city had to buy a new lining roughly every two years, which eventually led to some $30 million in debt. At the same time, the city’s tax base eroded as the coal industry collapsed and a major employer moved to Mexico.
The city then borrowed more than $50 million to build a retail development along Interstate 81 at Exit 5, banking on its future financial success to pay for the construction of The Falls. But the project faced setbacks including a major retailer closing its doors. Then came Steve Johnson, and we all know that story.
However, two Virginia businessmen, Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy, began a movement to bring casino gambling to the city, partnering with Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe in Florida. The Pinnacle was a $200 million project that created 2,000 jobs. The proposed casino resort at the vacant Bristol Mall is billed as a $300 million project that will create more than 3,000 jobs.
“Hard Rock will operate the hotel and casino,” said United Company President and Chief Operating Officer Martin Kent. He serves on a “Vote Yes for Bristol” referendum committee along with McGlothlin, chairman and CEO of United, and Stacy, president of Par Ventures.
“There will be connectivity with their other resorts here in the U.S. and abroad, so we will have truly international reach,” Kent pointed out. “Bristol will be given the opportunity to draw from a large pool of highly sought-after performers. ... We expect restaurants and a shopping experience. People are going to come here and stay and play and participate in many attractions as well.”
Projections have the casino project feeding Bristol, Virginia, up to $20 million in new revenue annually, taking the city off the state’s distressed community list. More than that, it could attract more than four million tourists annually.
It’s up to Bristol voters to approve the referendum, but the entire Appalachian Highlands will benefit from the project, should it come to pass. That’s the kind of win we can all support.
Kingsport Times News