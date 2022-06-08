It’s been two excruciatingly long years since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in our area.
The virus upended our entire lives — it took the lives of thousands of people in our community — forever changing our work, our recreation, our politics and our culture.
As COVID transitions from a pandemic that we were unprepared to handle to an endemic stage, in which it will be more predictable and manageable, many of the things in our lives we once took for granted are making a slow and welcome return.
School classrooms and restaurant dining rooms reopened last year, office workers are still transitioning back from working at home, but for many, recreational opportunities were still missing.
We and thousands of others gladly welcomed back the Blue Plum Festival this past weekend like the return of a friend who’d been away for too long. After a two-year hiatus, people packed downtown Johnson City for the chance to socialize and enjoy the outdoor festival.
In less than a month, Johnson City’s annual — excluding the last two years — Independence Day fireworks celebration returns. The booms and colored lights will be extra special this year as we celebrate not only the birth of the nation, but also the resolve of our fellow citizens and breathe a collective sigh that the last two years are behind us.
That’s not to say that COVID can be forgotten, it will likely be with us for many years to come, and we’re only now beginning to document and understand the lasting effects on our bodies its infection left behind. But the decreasing risk to our people and communities and knowing what was previously unknown offers some comfort.
As our lives again begin to resemble what they were in 2019, it’s time to celebrate, whatever that celebration may be for you. Be thankful we persevered.