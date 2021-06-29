Earlier this month, Johnson City commissioners approved a $30.5 million contract to makeover a section of West Walnut Street.
It’s a big project, and the price tag seems especially hefty when Washington County is hinting at the possibility of a property tax increase, but the city has been planning this corridor’s revitalization for years.
An important link between East Tennessee State University and the city’s downtown core, private business activity has already picked up on the portion of West Walnut between University Parkway and Buffalo Street.
Of course, pillars like the Shamrock Beverage & Tobacco Shop and the Firehouse Restaurant have been there for decades, but just in the last couple of years, they’ve been joined by Peggy Ann Bakery, Bebettes and Timber. The Model Mill, for so long a blight on the block, has been rehabilitated and repopulated with new, thriving businesses like Crumb Bakeshop, and next door, a craft brewery was recently purchased and readjusted into a brewstillery, a combination brewery and distillery, by the owner of Jonesborough’s successful Tennessee Hills.
It appears that city government and business leaders share a vision of the potential of the corridor.
It’s because of these like minds that we don’t object to the city’s planned investment there.
The need for the utility upgrades included in the construction plan is obvious, and the new, pedestrian friendly streetscapes will create a place where people want to be.
The city also plans to take the opportunity to tackle the headache-inducing double intersection at the end of the corridor, where back-to-back traffic lights on busy University Parkway at West Walnut and West State of Franklin Road cause congestion daily during the morning and evening rush hours.
That corrective action alone is a worthy priority, and coupled with creating new space for a commercial corridor, we’re optimistic the investment will pay dividends.