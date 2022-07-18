Jeff Pike has done it again.
Not content with creating downtown Johnson City’s very popular Mid-City Grill, Pike has started another downtown eatery, this one devoted to the preparation, cooking and serving of certain egg-laying birds that go “cluck.”
Voodoo Chicken is the name and fried chicken is the game found at Pike’s latest downtown Johnson City enterprise.
First impressions
Pike’s Voodoo Chicken resides in the back half of an old warehouse at 121 Commerce St. There is parking available both across and along Commerce Street near the restaurant. When parking, please be aware of garage access of Commerce Street’s other tenants.
To reach Voodoo Chicken you must pass through the (very friendly) Rum Bar tavern that occupies the building’s front half and old loading dock. A short climb up some stairs or a ride in an assistance elevator and you are in Voodoo Chicken. Approaching the order counter, you will pass a hallway on your left that leads to the restrooms. There is a chalkboard standee depicting hours of operation, and two video screens showing Voodoo Chicken’s menu and daily specials. Next is the open-plan kitchen where you give your order to the staff and pay for it. After passing the fountain drinks machine, you are in Voodoo Chicken’s dining area that accommodates over 50 hungry patrons.
Selections
Let me tell you, what you get at Voodoo Chicken is not your grandma’s fried chicken.
Yes, the chicken served at Voodoo Chicken is fried, though additional saucing of the breading takes place before the chicken takes a swim in the fry pot.
Voodoo Chicken is known for its use of different spices, especially those seasonings that come with a Scoville rating on how spicy hot they are.
The breading in Voodoo Chicken comes in nine different intensities, starting with Plain (black pepper added), moves up four grades to Mild (black pepper with cayenne pepper). Two more ticks is Medium (black pepper and twice the cayenne pepper) and then Nashville Hot (Medium plus a dose of Huey’s Voodoo Dust).
Last (and currently hottest) is Oh Holy Ghost, where Medium’s double dose of cayenne gets a boost from ghost pepper powder.
If a jalapeno pepper Scoville Heat Unit rating is about 2,500, the SHU of ghost pepper is between 855,000 and over a million.
You have been warned.
My dining partner, being no fool when it involves her palate being scorched, ordered Voodoo Chicken’s fried chicken with mild sauce ($11.25) along with a side order of potato wedges and an additional side order of collard greens ($3.25).
My choice was the Chicken (tender) Cobb Salad ($12.99) together with an a la carte side order of tempura broccolini ($3.25). My chicken tender was breaded in Korean sweet chili sauce. I also ordered some of Voodoo Chicken’s Sriracha mayonnaise (50 cents) as a dipping sauce for my Cobb Salad.
How it tastes
My dining partner was very pleased with her fried chicken sandwich, the mild sauce adding just the right amount of cayenne-based heat to an otherwise sweet barbecue sauce that had notes of both brown sugar and ketchup in it. Her potato wedges were good, though the collard greens less so; my partner was looking for some black pepper heat, some vinegary zing and a nice bacon-y overtone, all of which was sadly lacking in her collards.
My Cobb Salad was a Voodoo Chicken tour de force, starting with a bed of fresh-picked leaf lettuce and field greens to which avocado and hard-boiled egg slices have been added. There were ripe red cherry tomatoes in there, some sliced cucumbers together with smoky bacon crumbles and some excellent (Maytag brand?) blue cheese, all of it topped with a cubed, fried chicken tender sauced with Korean sweet chili barbecue sauce. The real surprise of my meal was the tempura-ed broccolini, a simple enough dish to prepare, with the florets of the broccolini coated in seasoned tempura batter and deep-fried until golden and crunchy.
Being absolutely luscious when dipped into Sriracha mayonnaise, tempura broccolini is now the only accompaniment for any Cobb Salad I am likely to order in future.
The bottom line
Pike has another winner with Voodoo Chicken. The setting is cozy and friendly, and the service impeccable. Except for the collards, (where some vinegar and bacon should help) Voodoo Chicken’s offerings are well-chosen, expertly prepared, superbly textured and flavored.
And I just might stop by Voodoo Chicken and pick up a double order of tempura broccolini with Sriracha mayo on the side to use as my snack bag at the next Johnson City Doughboys baseball game I attend.
That’ll turn some heads.