About a year ago, I reviewed a neat Asian restaurant that was notable, not only for their excellent and diverse menu, but for their being one of the first in Johnson City to embrace the concept of restaurant “teaming.” As you might expect, teaming involves two restaurants sharing the same workspace, dining room, food storage area, even the inventory in their pantry, walk-in and freezer.
The concept is a good one, and ChopstiXpress, the Asian restaurant in question, snuggled in between a dynamic build-’em-up burrito vendor and a very good local watering hole. Life was good at ChopstiXpress in downtown. Then its owner, Ms. Sari decided to drop her hook into an even more prolific fishing hole; the Mall at Johnson City. One name-update later and from what I’ve seen, matching iEat by ChopstiXpress with the Mall was not only a smart move, but a profitable one as well.
First impressions
The Mall at Johnson City can be found at 2011 N. Roan St. To get to iEat by ChopstiXpress, (referred to as “iEat” from here on), I suggest parking outside the lower Belk store entrance and then walking into the mall proper before turning left at the crossway.
iEat is on your left, occupying a narrow but long storefront next to the Aeropostale store.
The interior of IEat is both functional and fun. Entering, you find a long banquette fronted by nine tables and chairs. On the opposite wall are five tables each with service for four. Farther back is a line kitchen, and the prep kitchen and restroom accessed through a doorway at the back.
Selections
My dining partner and I had occasion to enjoy a meal with Sari and her staff at her new location just last Wednesday. Having been sometime customers at the old ChopstiXpress location downtown, we both knew of Sari’s Wednesday menu specials.
We started our meal by telling our server Paola to bring my dining partner one of iEat’s pork egg rolls, ($1.09 on Wednesdays), and a “for the table” order of four pork gyoza “potstickers” for three bucks.
My dining partner opted for an order of hibachi chicken, matched with some fried rice and costing $7.99 on Wednesday.
My order was sushi, of course, being two maki rolls. The first roll being a eight-piece shrimp tempura roll ($3.99) paired with an eight-piece vegan Crunch Roll, ($7.99).
How it tastes
Though Paola had my dining partner’s hibachi chicken tableside in 10 minutes, my sushi order was some 12 minutes more in reaching our table. While I was waiting Sari stopped by our table. She explained that her sushi shokunin (master chef) was busy creating an order for 15 maki rolls, but would be finished shortly. Sari thanked me for my patience and said it would be another five minutes for my order to appear. True to her word, my shrimp and crunch rolls were in front of me exactly five minutes later. While waiting I munched on the gyoza potstickers, being very pleased with their taste and texture, especially with a dab of soy sauce added.
My partner was very pleased with her pork egg roll, pronouncing it better than those she enjoyed at Johnson City’s old Diamond House of sainted memory, and her gold standard for egg rolls. Her hibachi chicken was also well-received, my partner liking the stir-fried mixture of coarse-chopped broccoli and onion with the white meat chicken and unagi (eel) sauce. The rice was also good, stir-fried with bits of chicken, carrot, egg and onion, together with the barest touch of teriyaki sauce to hold it all together; a very tasty meal, indeed.
My maki rolls were well-prepared and delicious. The tempura shrimp maki was an excellent “rice on the outside” roll with a pleasant internal crunch from the tempura batter that the shrimp were fried in. The crunch roll’s vegan mixture reminded me of the ChopstiXpress Vegan Volcano roll, having a gentle crunchy texture to go with the veggie fillings’ savory blend of flavors. All in all, both were quite tasty creations prepared fresh by a iEat’s master shokunin.
The bottom line
It is good to see that Sari has found a good place like the Mall at Johnson City that will aid in attracting customers to iEat by ChopstiXpress. The shoppers themselves will find her restaurant to be a snug cove of calm away from the Mall’s sometimes frenetic bargain-hunting scene, being well-staffed, well-maintained, and offering what is my choice for the perfect “mall food” in comfortable surroundings.