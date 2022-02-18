Everyone else seems to grace the pages of the world with their favorite books, movies, or fist fights. Not to make readers endure yet another list, I decided to try make this one a little more defined.
First, I wanted to keep the list to what I think of interest to ordinary folks’ reading habits. Second, I also wanted readers to visit the Johnson City Public Library and check out at least one of these.
In no particular order:
“The Power and the Glory” by Graham Green. There are good reasons why this book is on the classics list. Green covers a lot of societal territory through the eyes of the last priest surviving in a cruel state-imposed death to the Catholic church. Set in early 1940s in Mexico, a major revolution has promised a lot and delivered little. The story begins and ends in a small coastal town that has seen better days. I found myself angry at the state, saddened by the priest’s seeming smallness, and frustrated by the ambivalence of the population.
But, those “human conditions” are also bread and butter for a good novel.
“Farewell Summer” by Ray Bradbury. Most of us have read Ray Bradbury. His “Fahrenheit 451” was a top seller and movie. My first was “The Martian Chronicles” which must have been published over 50 years ago. He says this book took him 50 years to write. I don’t know that “Farewell Summer” is recommended for young-adult or not, but it might serve well in that category. And if it does, please do not think of it as a teenage book. The adults dominate the story but the youngsters stand their ground.
This is Ray Bradbury at his very best.
“The Frangipani Tree Mystery” by Ovidia Yu. I don’t know how many in the mystery genre I’ve read in my lifetime, nor how many I never got past 50 pages. A lot, in both cases. I am not fussy, but I can be particular. This one I liked. Set in Singapore near the onset of WWII, Yu writes in the first person of a young woman seeking a place in a stoutly structured world. And we should know that the ending is not a rescue by Sir Galahad. No such nonsense. The “Mystery” in the title is correct but not necessary.
In the end, I almost did not care if the mystery was solved or not. I liked watching our protagonist smoothly and stubbornly maneuver her way through this adventure.
“An Unkindness of Ghosts” by Rivers Solomon. Prepare yourself for Rivers Solomon. They tell a different tale. Solomon caught me off-guard, for sure, but kept me on my toes throughout, and I enjoyed the anticipation. Original. Strong story. Terse. Like all these picks, the author stayed on point. No wondering around.
I found it interesting to be challenged to guess character-gender. As I read I caught myself unconsciously assuming gender and then, when I realized what I was doing, I tried to match wits with the author who, of course, held all the cards.
While I was glad I read it, I am not sure how well this newer form of writing will get accepted by the larger reading community.
“An Officer and A Spy” by Robert Harris. Historical fiction is a label of no use to me. There are exceptions, like “An Officer and A Spy.” Harris fills in the blanks of the Dreyfus Affair, set in the late 1890s, from ugly beginning to ugly end. It was a strange piece of French history. Looking at Dreyfus from 120 years later, the affair is instructive about French and German history that would unfold in the next 15 years and land in the laps of the rest of the world.
I took the opportunity to brush up a bit about the Dreyfus Affair and then found myself utterly sucked into Harris’s weaving of the story.
Over the years, the reading suggestions that pop up in magazines and online haven’t much thrilled me. So, yes, accuse me of being pedestrian. I read what I like. And I put back those that don’t get me interested. I imagine there were more than a dozen false starts in 2021. And then there were also Charles Bukowski and “Deacon King Kong” and Rumer Godden and “White Heat” and James Fenimore Cooper, not runners-up but at least some things to think about.
I don’t ask much from a book. A little entertainment. A good dose of originality. Something that might make me pause. Is that too much to ask?
Stay well. Curl up with a good book. Happy 2022.
Charles Moore lives in Johnson City.