By Johnson City Press Editorial Board
The region took a major leap forward in the fight against COVID-19 this week.
Answering a call for action from President Joe Biden to open vaccine eligibility to all Americans by May 1, Gov. Bill Lee on Monday said people 16 and older would be able to receive the vaccine by April 5, earlier in some places.
Within days, all adults in Northeast Tennessee could get the vaccine, as the Northeast Regional Health Office and the Sullivan County Health Department opened eligibility.
It seems the federal and state government solved the supply issues that plagued them early in the vaccine rollout, as thousands of newly eligible residents scheduled and received their first doses.
It’s been a long year living under the novel coronavirus, and we encourage everyone who is able to get one of the available vaccines when they can.
According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health, people in our region are receiving one of the vaccines at a higher rate than the rest of the state, which is something we can be proud of.
Sullivan, Washington and Unicoi counties are among the top in the state for the percentage of their populations that has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Still, there’s more work to be done.
Washington County’s region-high 29.5% who have received their first doses is short of the 60% to 70% who epidemiologists say need immunity through either vaccination or exposure to the virus to reach herd immunity.
We’re on the right track, though, and the expanded eligibility should help us make progress.
In the meantime, don’t let down your guard. Keep wearing masks, keep washing your hands and keep staying away from large crowds.