The good news is that COVID is slowing down, here and nationally. The bad news? So are vaccinations.
It’s a balancing act. The delta variant may well have run its course except for new hosts and not just from those who refuse vaccinations. The fully vaccinated are also spreading it though to much lesser degree. As well, predictions are that there will be higher rates of transmission and mortality as it gets colder because people are inside more where ventilation is not sufficient to combat the spread.
Despite an accompanying plague of misinformation during the pandemic, the one thing that has been proven is that the more people who get vaccinated, the slower the disease spreads.
As we have reported, there has been a dramatic decline in new disease and deaths in the eight-county Northeast Tennessee region. During the week of Sept. 20-Oct. 3, there were 4,149 new cases and 78 deaths. The following week, Oct. 4-10, saw but 1,555 new cases and 42 deaths and from Oct. 11-17, new cases dropped to 1,182 with 33 deaths.
But as of Oct. 18, 231,785 people, or only about 45.8% of the total population in Northeast Tennessee were fully vaccinated. Washington County has the best level of vaccination at 54.6% followed by Sullivan at 47.8%; Unicoi, 47.4%; Greene, 41.9%; Hawkins, 39.1%; Carter, 35.1% and Johnson, 33.6%.
There were 1,282 new vaccinations in the region over the week of Oct. 11-17, down 18% from the previous seven-day period and down 55% from about a month ago. The vaccination rate in Northeast Tennessee peaked about Aug. 10. It’s been falling since.
Southern states are also seeing a decrease in cases while many states that have started experiencing cold weather — mostly in the North and Midwest — are seeing an uptick, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In just one week, new cases in Georgia and Florida were down 37% and 25% respectively.
But a handful of states in regions where cold weather has set in are seeing an increase, a pattern similar to what happened last year. Five states saw an increase of more than 10% over Oct. 11-17: Iowa, Oklahoma, Alaska, Vermont and New Hampshire. Alaska had more COVID-19 cases per capita than any other state over a previous week.
Vaccines have been available to all eligible Americans for nearly six months and overwhelmingly protect against hospitalization and death. Yet, an estimated 70 million eligible Americans remain unvaccinated heading into the worst season for COVID.
Tennessee is among the lowest 10 states in vaccination rates at 46.8%. Compare that to Vermont with 70.5% vaccinated, or Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine and Massachusetts with 69%.
We can do better. And the better we do, the more lives are saved and the sooner this madness will end.