Leaders in Carter County and Elizabethton are on the right track toward improving the quality of life for residents.
Last week, commissioners, councilors, mayors and other officials toured the land where the Tweetsie Railroad once ran from Valley Forge to Hampton.
The 27 acres with the old railroad bed were donated to the county in April, and are destined to one day connect with the Tweetsie Trail, a popular recreation trail connecting Johnson City and Elizabethton, and the Hampton Watershed Trails.
The addition would double the Tweetsie Trail and provide the public with scenic views of the Doe River and surrounding tributaries.
The county is currently seeking grants to turn the path into a park, including the expensive undertaking of reconstructing a bridge across the Doe.
It will be a price well paid to provide such a stunning resource to locals, and perhaps entice some out-of-town tourists to visit our community.
Since the Tweetsie Trail opened seven years ago, hundreds of walkers, runners and cyclists have used it for exercise, recreation and relaxation. It also literally and figuratively connects Johnson City and Elizabethton, giving the two cities a shared purpose for cooperation.
Opportunities and spaces for outdoor recreation greatly improve the lives of residents in the community, and for years, we’ve been trying to give our local economy a boost by harnessing the region’s natural beauty to drive outdoor recreational tourism.
Extending the Tweetsie Trail is not only good for Carter County, but for the whole region. We hope it is a success.