Guest Opinion
Michael Butler
It was on a recent fishing trip to South Holston River and Lake when I was viscerally reminded of Tennessee Valley Authority’s many contributions to our state’s wildlife and natural resources.
TVA is of course primarily known for being the power producer that electrified this region of the U.S. all those decades ago. But the law that established the TVA set its mission wider — as a force for the management and cultivation of the valley’s many and diverse resources.
They’re doing far more than keeping the lights on.
I’ve been CEO of the Tennessee Wildlife Federation for the past 19 of the organization’s 75 years. In that time, the organization has worked with the TVA on countless conservation issues. Every day, Tennesseans get to enjoy the significant benefits of their decades-long conservation work, though we might not always know where to look.
As its name implies, Tennessee Valley Authority manages the Tennessee River, the seventh largest river system in the nation. Under TVA’s leadership, the river provides electricity, yes, but it also supports vast tracts of wild places and the fish and wildlife within.
TVA oversees 80 public recreation areas, 11,000 miles of shoreline, and 293,000 acres of reservoir land — more acreage than an average Tennessee county.
Because of the Authority’s long view and collaboration in the management of the fish, wildlife, and plant life in these lands and waters, Tennessee can boast world-class outdoor recreation, from camping to boating. Some of the reservoirs along the Tennessee River frequently make top ten lists for bass fishing. This is one of the happy results of TVA’s careful management of water flows throughout the Tennessee River system.
Tennessee’s outdoor recreation economy accounts for $9 billion in economic activity each year and a meaningful percentage of that takes place in and around TVA-managed areas. These natural resources are absolutely central to many local, rural economies, which depend on the tourism they generate.
Of course, my concern for our great outdoors extends far beyond the money it can generate. The Tennessee River watershed is one of the most diverse freshwater ecosystems in the world. And having access and opportunity to explore our state’s public lands and waterways enhances quality of life.
If you’ve spent a night under the stars, fished one of TVA’s reservoirs or hiked a challenging trail, you’ve felt the impact the outdoors has on the spirit.
Through so many years of working together, the Federation and TVA haven’t always agreed, but we’ve found them to be a good-faith partner in conserving our state. That’s why when I was recently on the waters of South Holston, I found myself incredibly grateful for TVA’s stewardship of these precious natural resources
Michael Butler is the CEO of the Tennessee Wildlife Federation.