With them ol’ “Interesting Times” fading away like a politician’s pre-election campaign promise, there are stirrings of rejuvenation in the Johnson City restaurant scene.
One such resurrection was referred to me by a colleague, recommending I make a stop at the corner of West Market Street and Chapel Lane and give Cafetos Coffee Shop a try.
First impressions
Cafetos Coffee Shop is the current tenant of the property on the corner of 1703 W. Market St. and Chapel Lane. As traffic out of the nearby Med-Tech Corridor toward downtown Johnson City can be busy at times, be careful when turning into Cafetos’ ample parking lot.
Cafetos also has a drive-up window on the right side of the building.
Inside, on the right is a combination cashier and carry-out station, combined with a fairly elaborate coffee bar setup. The cashier and coffee bar combination faces a dining area that accommodates nearly 30 patrons at tables and a four-seat counter. Décor is understated and calming, with Bossa Nova-style music playing softly in the background. Restroom facilities can be accessed at center rear of the dining area.
Upon entry, my dining partner and I were greeted by the owner, Senora Alejandra Romero, who welcomed the two of us to Cafetos. After our getting settled at our table, Romero assisted us with her explanation of the menu items and the daily special that day. As my dining partner and I discussed our dining options with the friendly and personable Romero, we learned she was a native of Honduras, that Cafetos Coffee Shop had opened last September and that her business was the focus of several other activities for the community; live music, English as a second language classes and yoga training being three, among others. Romero sees Cafetos as more than just a coffee shop, but rather a way to reach out to the community by being a gathering place where neighbors and friends can get together.
Selections
While our conversation was proceeding, my dining partner and I had decided on our orders. I chose one of Cafeto’s savory crepes, the Chicken Florentine to be precise, ($11.99).
After some consideration, my dining partner decided that a Cafetos Turkey panini (also $11.99) was what she wanted, with her side order being corn soup.
How it tastes
I was impressed with my Chicken Florentine crepe. I had two dinner-sized crepes containing a savory mix of onions, green peppers, mushrooms and nicely seasoned chicken folded inside both of them, drizzled with a very nice béchamel sauce and garnished with fresh-picked spinach leaves that added a mild bitterness to the overall flavor and texture bouquet. Truly, a dish to linger over.
My dining partner was very pleased with her turkey and panini sandwich. The bottom slice of Italian bread gets a smear of pesto, then has layers of turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce and tomato and then topped with another slice of Italian bread with lingonberry spread on it. After a trip through the panini press, my dining partner’s sandwich was plated with an excellent bowl of corn soup, the ingredients of which were on-the-cob fresh and the perfect accompaniment to her turkey panini sandwich.
After our meal, my dining partner wanted to try one of Cafetos’ dessert crepes. After a short discussion, we asked Romero to bring us a Swedish dessert crepe ($10.99) with two forks.
In about 10 minutes, Romero brought our dessert crepe to our table. The Swedish crepe proved to be three crepes topped with lingonberry preserves and sided with Cafetos’ proprietary cream cheese and yogurt spread.
My first bite was of the unadorned crepe itself; I found it to be mildly sweet but not cloyingly so. My second bite was crepe and lingonberry preserves, the lingonberries adding a pleasantly sour note that cut the sweetness of the crepes nicely.
My third bite added the Cafetos crème cheese, and that was my mixture for every bite I had thereafter. My dining partner declared all of her Swedish crepe “positively scrumptious.”
The bottom line
Cafetos Coffee Shop is a welcome addition to Johnson City’s West Market Street corridor and to the city’s restaurant scene in general. While proprietor Alejandra Romero has a winning business model by itself; her making Cafetos available as a venue for community activities for the entire city and county is sure to attract a wide audience than the restaurant would on its own.
My dining partner could not stop talking about Romero’s plan for Cafetos Coffee Shop’s future.
Looks like we both will be finding our way back to Cafetos on a regular basis.