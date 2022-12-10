A prominent Johnson City civil rights activist will gain recognition this weekend for her efforts to secure the right for women to vote.

A Tennessee historical marker will be unveiled at 2 p.m. Sunday in front of the former home of suffragist Eliza Shaut White, 611 E. Holston Ave.

