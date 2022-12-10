A prominent Johnson City civil rights activist will gain recognition this weekend for her efforts to secure the right for women to vote.
A Tennessee historical marker will be unveiled at 2 p.m. Sunday in front of the former home of suffragist Eliza Shaut White, 611 E. Holston Ave.
White was a leader in both local and state suffrage groups from 1915, when the Johnson City Equal Suffrage League formed, until 1920 when Tennessee became the deciding state to ratify the 19th Amendment affirming the right to vote for women. She was in Nashville — and likely loudly celebrating — when state Sen. Harry Burn cast a surprise vote in support of ratification.
White deserves to be recognized, both for her fight to expand rights for women and as a symbol of the power of grassroots community organizing.
White led a march to demand voting rights through downtown Johnson City on Oct. 7, 1916, to a pro-suffrage rally near Fountain Square.
She continued the fight for equal rights for years, contributing what she could, until it was won.
We now universally recognize that women should be able to vote, but a century ago it took dedicated people like White to convince us.
As a nation, we seem to be continually learning that all citizens should enjoy equal rights.
We learned it when the suffragists were victorious, we learned it during the 1960s when Black Americans struggled for and eventually won expanded civil rights, and we’re learning it now, with Congress passing protections for same-sex marriages and LGBTQ rights activists pushing for equal protections.
Some of them will be the Eliza Shaut Whites of this generation. We hope they win their fights sooner rather than later.