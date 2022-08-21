Jeff Briere

Rev. Jeff Briere, Community Voices

I have a dilemma and I can’t solve it, I can’t ignore it, I don’t see a way around it and it is blocking my way forward. I cannot decide if our president should pardon our last one, or if the rule of law should be prosecuted to the extent of the evidence available. Several pundits have suggested that President Biden should pardon his predecessor for any crimes he may have committed while president.

I suspect that No. 45 committed crimes, or directed others to commit them, in order to remain in office after he lost the 2020 election. I suspect that he also did not develop his nefarious schemes in the last hours and days, but that he probably stepped over the line many times in the four years he served as president. In my opinion, he was arrogant, megalomaniacal, reckless, sloppy and a disgrace to the office. And I am not alone in thinking so. In fact, Attorney General Merrick Garland was suspicious enough that No. 45 took home documents that didn’t belong to him, that he had the FBI search Mar-a-Lago.

The Rev. Jeff Briere is minister of Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church.

