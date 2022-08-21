I have a dilemma and I can’t solve it, I can’t ignore it, I don’t see a way around it and it is blocking my way forward. I cannot decide if our president should pardon our last one, or if the rule of law should be prosecuted to the extent of the evidence available. Several pundits have suggested that President Biden should pardon his predecessor for any crimes he may have committed while president.
I suspect that No. 45 committed crimes, or directed others to commit them, in order to remain in office after he lost the 2020 election. I suspect that he also did not develop his nefarious schemes in the last hours and days, but that he probably stepped over the line many times in the four years he served as president. In my opinion, he was arrogant, megalomaniacal, reckless, sloppy and a disgrace to the office. And I am not alone in thinking so. In fact, Attorney General Merrick Garland was suspicious enough that No. 45 took home documents that didn’t belong to him, that he had the FBI search Mar-a-Lago.
My dilemma is that, as much as I want No. 45 to be spanked for his misdeeds, I also know that for many people, he is just a few steps shy of the Second Coming. To read the news accounts, you might conclude that there is an enormous continental divide, with many No. 45 supporters over there and many No. 45 opponents over here. And you would be about right.
It would also seem that some of No. 45’s supporters are armed, showed a proclivity for violence at the Capitol in 2020 and an FBI office last week and make no qualms about threatening anyone or any organization which dares to investigate him for his misdeeds. This is truly troubling.
To put it gently, our 45th president behaved, and is behaving, poorly. He may have committed crimes, he probably assisted others in commission of crimes and he generally ran amok as president and made a mess of things as he left office.
It seems to me that No. 45 was, and is, supported by people who fear the future, because they see, as many do, that the future ain’t gonna be all about white people. Other people, of other cultures will be more in the mix, and (Who knows?), may be in charge. For sure those “other folks” will vote. I know that may be scary to some.
Here are a couple things I know to be true:
— We cannot have the FBI nor the DOJ targeted on account of their investigations. This is simply not acceptable and must be prosecuted at every opportunity.
— We cannot go through life not trusting anyone or anything or any institution. We must ground ourselves somewhere and with something. We must, in the end, trust someone or something, other than ourselves.
So, as my spouse says, here’s the deal: It seems likely that pardoning No. 45 would short-circuit any potential civil war, because all his supporters would immediately be emasculated and satisfied at once. However, pardoning him might subvert the rule of law, which would anger all the people who have devoted their lives to making America work.
In the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Philip Martin writes, “There are good reasons for doing this, the first being that any federal investigation, indictment and/or trial of Donald Trump is going to be a time- and attention-sucking circus that will divert energy and resources from more profitable and grown-up endeavors.
“It will be, as all things Trump turn out to be, a tawdry and unworthy spectacle that will make everyone exposed to it feel dirty and dumb. We have better things to do than spend more time with Le Grande Orange.”
I could not agree more.
But on the other side, in the San Diego Union Tribune, Michael-Leonard Creditor writes, “Normally, I am very much in favor of forgiveness, but I disagree with the writer about pardoning Trump after he leaves office.
“The reconciliation that pairs with forgiveness depends on the guilty party accepting and atoning for the action(s) being forgiven. Obviously, that is far from the case with Donald J. Trump.
“No, to pardon Trump would merely be giving in to the deplorable wing of the radical right and I don’t think that will promote healing in this instance.”
And I could not agree more. Perhaps now you see my dilemma.
David McGrath is an English professor at the College of DuPage and his words stay with me: “A pardon, of course, must be contingent on Trump publicly accepting the results of the 2020 election and assuming responsibility for the Jan. 6 insurrection. For the sake of the country, therefore, Biden should hold his nose and pardon Trump. And for everyone else, putting up with the stink is the smaller price to pay for healing our nation.”
The Rev. Jeff Briere is a retired Unitarian Universalist minister.
The Rev. Jeff Briere is minister of Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church.