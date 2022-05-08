It’s funny how certain scents can trigger memories you haven’t revisited in years.
Many times, these olfactory memories are associated with certain people or strong emotions. Some studies of the human brain have suggested smells have special access to the areas that process memories and emotions.
That’s why the smell of fried chicken can take you back to grandma’s kitchen in your childhood, or a whiff of fresh-cut grass can transport you to your formative days on the high school football field.
I recently took a trip through such intracranial time travel myself while working on the compact truck I bought as a project.
I’ve written about this truck before. It’s a 1975 Ford Courier I picked up last year in rough shape — no carburetor, four flat tires and rust holes in the floorboards big enough to drive it like Fred Flintstone.
I’ve since got it running and moving under its own power, though it needs a four-wheel brake overhaul before I take it on any public roads.
But the other day while sitting in the cab with it running, I caught a fragrance that might be named “old truck smell” if it were a pine tree air freshener, and it took me for a ride all the way back to my childhood.
It was really a combination of smells — rusty metal, hard-baked vinyl, decades of dust and dirt, unburnt gasoline and, I swear, a suggestion of smoke from a long ago burnt Marlboro Light — that reminded me of my late father.
As far back as I can remember, Dad always drove Ford pickup trucks. They were all full-sized trucks, none of them were like the little truck I now own, but somehow the scent translated across models and years.
In a flash I was 15 again and learning to drive, hopping curbs with the back end of that long bed truck, Dad clinging to the passenger armrest. I was 10 and riding shotgun down the interstate toward Boy Scout camp, poking at the folded cigarette packet Dad kept wedged between the vent window latch to keep it from rattling. I was 8 and squeezed on the bench seat between Dad and family friend Ben, crunching down a gravel road to a riverside campground an extended family member kept.
Years — decades — of truck rides came flooding back as I sat there, and they’ve continued to resurface more than a week later.
Dad died more than six years ago, so the trip down memory lane this truck took me on was welcome. It gave me a connection to him I lost and made me even more glad I took a chance on buying it.