Homeowners have begun the great fall ritual of leaf removal, and there are a few things they should remember before taking a rake in hand.
Public works crews in Johnson City are set to begin fall leaf pickup on Nov. 1. Leaves will be collected in each neighborhood of the city at least twice through Dec. 17.
The city has established several requirements for residents to follow in disposing of leaves, including:
• Do not place leaves next to fences, trees or guy wires.
• Do not mix leaves with brush or other debris.
• Leaves will not be collected from alleys.
• Pile leaves on the curb, rather than in the street, where they could clog storm drains and make roadways slippery for motorists.
For more information about leaf collection, call the city’s Public Works Department Street Division at 975-2700.
Johnson City officials also want to remind residents that brush collection takes place year-round and may be altered due to leaf collection. Brush is defined by the city as tree trimmings, shrubbery (with no roots) and limbs generated by routine maintenance of a property by the homeowner.
Before raking leaves to the curb for collection, residents should consider putting them in a compost pile to create fertile soil for their gardens. This is a green and environmentally friendly approach to dealing with leaves.
Residents should build their compost piles in convenient, but inconspicuous locations near their gardens.
Composters should make sure the location is near a water source that drains well. A compost pile should consist of both leaves and green material, such as kitchen scraps, grass clippings and green plants.
An equal amount of brown and green material is necessary for rapid and proper decomposition.
Once you have added the materials, use a garden hose to lightly moisten the pile. It’s also important to turn the material over routinely.
The compost should be ready to use just in time for spring planting.