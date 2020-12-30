If you read Sunday’s edition, you may have taken note of 6-year-old Angelica Keeling smiling and surrounded by dozens of toys she helped collect for children at her former preschool, Boones Creek Head Start. Angelica and her family have been conducting the toy drive for four years now.
Her smile made us smile — and that’s a golden commodity these days.
Sure, 2020 has given us plenty of reason to feel somber about the news. Between the novel coronavirus pandemic’s deadly toll on America — literally and figuratively — numerous local murders and a summer filled with clashes in our streets over racial justice, this year has had more than its share of painful headlines.
But being the stalwart community this is, Northeast Tennessee also gave those of us at the Press and our readers plenty of reasons to grin through the storm:
- The pandemic certainly did not stop people from helping others. Even as it placed a heavier-than-normal burden on charitable organizations, people continued to step up. Most recently, such efforts as Shop with a Cop, Wreaths Across America and our own Christmas Box program helped people through the holiday season.
- When COVID-19 precautions put an immense financial strain on local businesses last spring, organizers of the area’s regionalism effort, RegionAHEAD, established the Local Business Recovery Fund to raise funding support. By summer’s end, more than $250,000 in grants had been distributed to places in need.
- Though we lamented the loss of several local businesses, there was cause to celebrate the resilience of business owners who found ways to keep their doors open by adapting their practices for the new normal. That included allowing employees to work remotely. It meant online ordering and curbside service for retailers and restaurants.
- Because social distancing rendered a parade impractical, the Blue Plum Organization got creative by lighting Founders Park with Christmas trees decorated by businesses and organizations. Not only did it brighten up downtown, the display brightened spirits at a crucial time. We hope this will be an annual tradition, even after the parade returns.
- On the athletic fields, the accomplishments of high school athletes seemed even bigger this year given the confusion shoved onto their seasons by COVID-19. Seeing Science Hill High School junior Jenna Hutchins run her way into the national record books was particularly joyful. Equally impressive were the Elizabethton Cyclones second consecutive state championship in high school football and David Crockett’s Prince Kollie’s honors at the state and national levels.
And then there was the hug.
No story resonated more with readers than the embrace Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Cate shared with demonstrator Mark Karluah during a tense Black Lives Matter event in downtown Johnson City in June. The defusing moment was captured in a photograph shared widely on social media and with the Press.
“I saw this guy and he was upset,” Cate later told the Press. “I could see the pain in his eyes and I could see he was frustrated. I knew he wanted to be heard. I stood there and just watched him. I felt God telling me to go talk to this man.”
The encounter inspired Karluah to join the Marines as he “wanted to live a better life.”
Of all the stories we reported in 2020, the hug seems most significant. It might just be the year in a nutshell. It represents inspiration during the most stressful of times. It sums up our hopes that Americans will see our way through our differences. Everyone in this nation could use an embrace as we navigate through COVID-19. Time will tell whether that has arrived in the form of the vaccines.
All of us could take a lesson from Cate and Karluah as we head into 2021. At least early in the year hugs literally won’t be smart. But kindness, respect and civility are always possible and should be our renewed normal. Then in our post-COVID world we should all have plenty of physical hugs stored up to go around.