This last fall I was commiserating with a new acquaintance about the changes over the years of the newspaper business. Both of us had been introduced to the industry as has about a few million other men and women our age, by having a paper route. Even my barber is one of “us.”

Charles Moore, Community Voices

Charles Moore

What we talked about at first was the size of the paper, in particular, the Sunday edition. Bigger than you could hold in your hand. In those days the Sunday paper carried pounds of circulars. Shoppers used those like we spend time rummaging through our phones for ads. But, someone had to get that newspaper to your front door and that was me. In modern lingo, we were the last mile of the news delivery chain.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video