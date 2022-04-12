In 1996, Tennessee became one of the first states in the nation to offer early voting for those who don’t want to stand in long lines on election day. Sadly, too many Tennesseans fail to exercise one of their most cherished rights in our free society.
Wednesday is the start of early voting for the May 3 primary elections for county offices. The early voting period ends April 28.
Because the region is dominated by Republican voters, several Republican primaries this year will provide the only candidates running in the county general election on Aug. 4.
We’ve heard many excuses over the years for not going to the polls, but none adequately explain the reasons for not exercising this important right of citizenship. Some of the flimsiest include: “I didn’t know there was an election going on,” “I don’t know enough about the candidates to make an informed choice” and “I don’t have time to vote.” We find the latter excuse to be extremely bogus.
Regardless of the turnout, it still costs the county the same amount of tax dollars to hold an election. Taxpayers can only get their money’s worth if they show up to the polls.
It’s important that you carry some form of approved photo identification with you when you go to vote. Acceptable forms of photo ID include driver’s licenses, U.S. passports and government employee identification cards. College student IDs, however, are not accepted.
Be sure to review the sample ballot and instructions for operating the voting machines that are posted at the polling place. Never leave a polling place without voting. Stay as long as it takes to complete the job because every vote counts.