Since Tuesday night, we’ve all been waiting for results.
Vote counting in a handful of states where the winner of the presidential election was too close to call has dragged on for days, leaving us nervously wondering who will occupy the White House come January.
As the count continues, some Americans are raising questions about the delays in other states, where it appears a pandemic-inspired flood of absentee ballots slowed the canvassing process.
The late reporting we should be exploring is right here in Washington County. When most other counties in our region were nearly finished counting ballots and submitting results to the state for inclusion on the Secretary of State’s elections website Tuesday night, the Washington County Election Commission had barely begun.
It wasn’t until after 11:30, more than 3 1/2 hours after polls closed, that the final report was posted on the Election Commission’s website. Even then, and up to the time of this writing on Friday, those results were listed as incomplete on the commission’s summary report.
Sullivan County, which reported more than 14,000 more votes, finished its tally and posted the results by 9:53. Unicoi County posted by 8:57.
The hours it took Washington County’s officials to process ballots left candidates wondering if they’d won. They left voters wondering who would be their leaders.
Two of those candidates, Tim Hicks, who won Tennessee’s House District 6, and Rebecca Alexander, who won District 7, will have the power to make changes to the Election Commission. They, along with state Sen. Rusty Crowe, may recommend members for the local commission to the state Election Commission.
If Tuesday’s late results had been a one-time occurrence, if election officials had communicated to the public that they expected results to be late and gave us the reasons, we may have given them the benefit of the doubt.
But Washington County is regularly later than its neighboring counties with vote tallies, and the Election Commission was and has been silent.
Don’t keep us waiting any longer. It’s time for our state legislators to get to the bottom of the Washington County Election Commission’s dysfunction and make changes, if needed.