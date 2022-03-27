I usually do not write humorous articles; however, this one may fit that category. You may think the story is not true, but it did happen just as I am reporting it.
Before I explain what happened, I would like to state that I do not like mice. And I certainly do not want to have one in my house, especially in the kitchen. This is where my tale begins.
One evening after cleaning up the kitchen after supper, I saw a bag of Peanut M&Ms that my son, who had been visiting us the week before, had left on the counter. They were in a bag with a Zip-loc top. Of course, they were tempting so I opened the bag and took four or five for an after-supper snack. I carefully closed the bag, leaving the other M&Ms for a later snack.
The following morning when I came into the kitchen, I saw the open, empty bag on the counter. My first thought was that maybe my husband had enjoyed a midnight snack, although that was unlikely since he usually eats only sugar-free snacks. He assured me he had not eaten the candy and he was the only one in the house.
Several things puzzled me about this. One, I am always sure I close containers tightly to keep things fresh. The bag was open. Also, if I had emptied the bag (which I did not), I would have put it in the trashcan.
That night I decided I would do a test to find out if a mouse had taken the candy. I had a few miniature chocolate Easter eggs wrapped in foil. I put one of them on the counter where the M&Ms had been.
The next morning the egg was gone and I found the wrapper behind the coffee pot. Mystery solved. So now it was time to set a trap.
Later that day when I was preparing lunch, I opened a little narrow drawer where I keep my oven mitts. To my great surprise, in the back of that drawer, I saw a pile of Peanut M&Ms!
The drawer is five feet away from where the bag of M&Ms was. How was it possible that a mouse carried 26 Peanut M&Ms (my husband counted them) and stashed them away? It was a mystery, but there they were in the drawer.
Now what do we do? Of course we had to clean everywhere the mouse had been. We threw away the candy the mouse had hoped to find later, and we also set a trap. It seemed he liked cheese as well as candy, because he went for it that night and we were rid of our uninvited guest.
We have had quite a laugh over this experience and we have seen what some very small animals can do. God made all creatures, and I am sure that He had a good reason for mice — research maybe? However, I would just as soon not deal with them anywhere, especially in my kitchen.
