Sixty years ago this year we learned a new dance. It was “The Twist,” released by Chubby Checker. The Twist is still a favorite for hula-hoop contests and work outs. I think this was before the Frug and Monkey and the Swim. My memory is a bit porous. Didn’t Chubby Checker also do the “Limbo”? I danced the limbo once. I think I made one pass under the bar and that was it for the night. Too shy to make a fool of myself.
The thing of it was, the Twist was easy and not choreographed. You just did it! Like many new things coming into my young world it was part and parcel of the new order of expression and havin’ fun. Little did we know what was about to happen next.
I wasn’t that much into rock ’n’ roll back in those days, but I liked songs with a beat and drive. Chubby Checker certainly hit the right button.
In 1961, I would have thought the Beatles or Chuck Berry would have dominated. More likely the big names were Ricky Nelson and Bill Haley. Or Elvis. There was a surge of music styles that whipped so fast through the late 50s and early 60s they’ve almost been forgotten. This would have been the end of the Mouseketeers and Frankie Avalon. This is only a history important to my age bracket of ancient rock-n-rollers.
Other articles about such anniversaries feel like the writer got a lot of help from the internet. If you are not over 70, then most of this is lost to readers no matter how much data is mined. You had to be there. Styles and language were changing by the day. We must have upset our parents something terrible. Like any kid we changed our mind about things not just daily but from morning to afternoon.
I was undoubtedly caught between the synchronized band era and this new stuff that I initially dismissed as low class. But I suspect like any teenager, no longer a mere child, the world was tugging at me from all directions.
When I was in high school we had dances just like every other high school across the country. But being the shy guy I was, I wasn’t likely to go. But I liked the music. It was sort of my way of peering into my own world from the outside, if only trying to realize the lyrics hinted at something I was supposed to already know. Strangely I am having a problem remembering what I heard that I liked. Most of my high school music experience was in high school band and marching band, both enjoyable, memorable fun times.
It is in those years, we bloom, and in doing so the world becomes incredibly confused.
But history unspools at its own pace. We could not know that in a few years Dr. King and President Kennedy would both be murdered. Nor, that by the end of the decade, so short a period of time, we would know about this speck on the map called Vietnam. Some kids my age never had the chance to grow old.
Part of our love of rock ’n’ roll and our parents dislike of it was the loose-joint, wiggle dancing. We were coming out of the big band era, Guy Lombardo was on the decline. One more seam in the fabric of our parents’ lives was ripped. Think about the dance scene in “Back to the Future.” The first song is “Earth Angel,” slow dancing, hug your girl. Cheek to cheek. The prom was supposed to get Michael J. Fox’s parents to fall in love, get married, and have Michael J. Fox and thus ensure his life. “Earth Angel” wasn’t getting the job done. All that lovey-dovey stuff was a misfire until passion launched itself with the twang of Johnny B. Goode. Then it was just what two lovers needed: blood pumping rock ’n’ roll. Romance was run over by a bunch of teenage werewolves solely looking for… well, you know. That was the kind of effect Chubby Checker and about 1,000 other bands had on us. We ate it up.
I can still sort of Twist. The hips don’t quite swivel like they used to do in days of yore. The Twist and I have a few years to our credit. But, it’s about the right length and tempo to get some blood flowing and the fog out of my eyes. It’s a good way to start the day while the coffee brews.