An editorial published in this newspaper on Nov. 11, 1949, discusses the concept of regionalism.
Sections of the country with shared habits and cultures can and should join together to further their mutual interests, the Press-Chronicle’s writers said more than 73 years ago.
Again, on July 11, 1967, on the Opinion page of the Press-Chronicle — below a separate editorial calling county government “so backward and reactionary” (more on that later) — the paper’s editorial board predicted that a growing tide of regionalism might one day bring the Tri-Cities together as a metropolitan area.
And so it went through the decades.
Tennessee Gov. Winfield Dunn advocated for regionalism in the 1970s. Local chambers of commerce representatives touted regionalism in the 1980s. The Tri-Cities Metro Advertising Federation discussed the benefits of unified marketing in the 1990s. The 2000s and beyond cooked up an alphabet soup of regional economic councils, all promising to work together for the betterment of residents.
But unfortunately, ambitions and personalities always seem to get in the way.
In the late 80s, Kingsport’s over-reaching finger annexation brought threats of court action from other Tri-Cities officials to keep the Model City from nabbing the airport, a joint regional project since the 1930s.
Expanding health system fiefdoms brought us the prolonged territory battle between Wellmont and Mountain States that flooded us with unnecessary services and drove up our costs for care.
Now, it seems local egos have gotten in the way again.
On Thursday, Sullivan County Commissioners voted 22-1 to forego representation on NETNHub, a regional economic development organization comprised of most of the area’s counties and municipalities that, until this week, seemed to be a done deal.
In the resolution rejecting the partnership, Sullivan County leaders said they would not support a takeover of the county’s own economic development organization, NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership.
No one is calling for a takeover of NETWORKS, in fact, each county is mandated by law to maintain its own organization to manage and drive economic development, but there are some salient concerns with the new organization Sullivan County could have addressed had they really been interested in cooperation.
In its resolution to deny the partnership, Sullivan County said the HUB had “no legislature, no constitution, no public hearings, and very importantly, no place for the ‘buck to stop’ operations lacking any formal structure or authority for doing so.”
NETREP, a joint organization representing economic development in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties, has had a problem with transparency since it was formed in 2016. As a nonprofit corporation, NETREP’s meetings and most of its business are conducted behind closed doors, despite promises from its leaders to be open. We assume the HUB’s business will be conducted similarly now that it will take on NETREP’s purposes and operations.
By rejecting the organization outright, Sullivan County squandered the opportunity it had to negotiate for transparency and representation, signaling leaders may only be paying lip service to those concerns.
It’s disappointing, but not surprising, to see regionalism lose again to local egos. Maybe we’ll get it right one day.