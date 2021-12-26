The only miracle reported in all four gospels of the Bible is the miracle of the “Feeding of the 5,000.” When reading the scripture details of the miracle, you learn how five small loaves of bread and two small fish became enough to feed 5,000 men besides women and children. We also learn about Jesus’ compassion for people.
You may recall from your reading of this Biblical story that Jesus was traveling with the disciples and healing the sick among large crowds that surrounded them. Miracles were everywhere. That had to be some historical day for many to remember and to tell others of the miracles they witnessed.
As the story continues, the disciples said to Jesus to send the crowds away as it was getting dark, so the people could go to the villages around them and buy some food. Instead, Jesus told the disciples to let the people remain and to give them some food. The disciples responded that “here is a boy with five small barley loaves of bread and two small fish, but how far will they go among so many?” (John 6:9)
The miracle of the day was not only the healing of the sick witnessed by the thousands, but the feeding of more than 5,000 and having 12 baskets of leftovers after everyone was finished.
The Haven of Mercy fed thousands on Thanksgiving Day with the help of many volunteers including neighboring churches and their members who helped to make a Thanksgiving meal for those who are homeless, the elderly who live alone, and those having food insecurities.
When the Haven of Mercy is at full capacity (about 100 homeless individuals) they provide the residents with three meals every day. In a week that is 2,100 meals. In a 30 day month that is 9,000 meals. In a year that is 109,500 meals plus Thanksgiving and Christmas meals. A miracle happens every day. The residents of the Haven are very appreciative of the benevolence of individuals, churches, and groups that help with the food supply needed to accomplish this daily miracle.
I recently donated some food items to the Haven of Mercy and as usual I am always greeted by one of the residents. On this particular day, my greeter knew me from previous visits and immediately went to get the grocery cart to carry the donated food items into the kitchen.
I asked my greeter how his day was going. He was so excited and with a big smile told me that he had a new job and today was his first day off from his new employment. He went on to tell me that he loved his new job and that he hoped to save some of his earnings. Good things can happen to those who sometimes feel left out from the rest of the world. Employment can lift the inner health of a homeless person.
Had I not taken some food items to donate to the Haven of Mercy, I would not have heard this story. “Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have, for such sacrifices are pleasing to God.” (Hebrews 13:16)
The Haven of Mercy also provides a Christmas Day meal and again feeds thousands. Because of the benevolence of individuals, members of churches in our community and service groups who lend assistance in food preparation, food donations, and money to purchase food items, the Haven of Mercy lifts the spirits of those in need.
There are a number of organizations who make requests for help during the season that celebrates the birth of Christ. To list a few: The Red Kettle Drive and the Angel Tree by the Salvation Army, the Johnson City Press Christmas Box, the Good Samaritan, community churches who provide a food pantry for those in need, veterans assisted by the Manna House, school children who have food drives at school and provide food boxes to assist families with food insecurities and those who provide individual gifts through different community service organizations to those in need.
Having donated food to feed 5,000 and as an eye witness to what had occurred on that day, I am sure the young boy told the story many, many times to those who would listen. There were no television cameras, social media postings, cellphone photos or videos, newspaper reporters or radio announcements. And yet, we all know the story. The feeding of the 5,000-plus was only one of the many miracles seen by the disciples and the crowd on that day.
Even though you may think your contribution may be small in comparison to some who can contribute more, it is the many small gifts that make the miracle happen. “I have shown you every way, by laboring like this, that you must support the weak. And remember the words of the Lord Jesus, that He Himself said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’ ” (Acts 20:35)
To give of your abundance is good; to give by sacrificing something you value is better. The small food contribution by a child in feeding of more than 5,000 individuals has been Biblically and historically recorded so you can know of the miracle that occurred many years ago.
Good things can and do happen in our community. Your generosity will benefit individuals as well as our community. Have you seen any miracles lately?
For the latest breaking news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.