Jesus said, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” I am sure this Biblical phrase is easily recognized by most people.
So here is the current story for the world we live in. You have heard this one before. The rich get richer and the poor get poorer. However, now look what the COVID-19 did to over 40 million working Americans. They were furloughed and some lost their jobs and health insurance permanently. Some have become homeless. Some have died from COVID-19.
In the richest country in the world, more than 38 million Americans live in poverty, many of whom are children. Sixty-seven percent of the nation’s wealth is owned by 5% of the richest Americans and we hesitate to talk about income disparity in America. Over 15% of Tennesseans lives in poverty.
Before the pandemic, the Federal Reserve data showed nearly 40% of Americans would have difficulty in handling a $400 unexpected emergency. Almost a year ago, I wrote an article about the need of having a rainy day fund to handle the need of an unexpected emergency.
Then the pandemic became full blown in early 2020. Economically, who have been hit the hardest in the pandemic? The poor are struggling to maintain their meager life.
Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon and the richest person in America (over $200 billion), has added approximately $44 billion to his net worth during the pandemic this year. The net worth of 400 billionaires’ super class (worth $2 billion or more) in the country has also increased during the pandemic. Six Tennesseans are in the super class.
The net worth of the poor rests on the floor at zero. For those who owe money and now have no job or health insurance, they may have a negative net worth.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, more than 29 million people are currently collecting unemployment checks. Even though we have seen weekly employment numbers increasing, overall the numbers of those returning to work are beginning to show a decline every week. In some states unemployment claims are increasing.
The result is some of those furloughed will have no job to return to because of the permanent shutdown of small businesses. This year a record of more than 25,000 retail stores are expected to close their doors permanently.
More than 16,000 restaurants have already permanently closed. Locally, we have seen the results as small businesses have closed permanently, jobs vanished and new announcements of pending closures.
The poor usually rent where they live. Because of the pandemic their earnings ceased during the economic shutdown and they became dependent on their unemployment check. They have no safety net of savings to fall back on.
The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, where all monetary legislation begins, passed the CARES Act to assist Americans who were facing a hardship through no fault of their own. The intent of the law was to help suffering Americans survive the worst economic downfall of their lifetime, but also to keep the country’s economy alive.
The House of Representatives legislation passed in the Senate and was signed into law. In the short term, it worked by helping the poor as well as others.
With the additional unemployment benefits provided in the stimulus, most of the unemployed poor could pay their rent, buy food and try to survive. The law also postponed evictions from failing to pay rent or a mortgage. The CARES Act was short in duration with $2.4 trillion now disbursed.
Recently, members of the Senate could not agree on the need for a second stimulus to help those in need. Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused in May to bring the Democratic House-passed second stimulus to the floor for a vote.
Some of the Republicans wanted to provide much less of a stimulus even though economists and members of the Federal Reserve have said a second stimulus like the first was needed. The most recent legislation drafted only by Senate Republicans failed to meet the needs of the poor and failed to pass in a Senate vote.
I know you have seen it. You know, those standing on the corner, usually near a supermarket, holding a sign that reads “Homeless—anything will help.” Will the number of homeless continue to grow because most Americans are not paying attention to the plight of those in need? For that matter, most Americans are not paying attention to many issues surrounding the need of others.
The patchwork of state and federal moratoriums on evictions from housing will not stop the homeless numbers from growing. The moratoriums only last until the end of the year. Unless something is done by Congress, the number of homeless will explode in January.
Locally, the Haven of Mercy provides shelter and food to the homeless along with the Salvation Army and Good Samaritan as well as other charities. At times it becomes more difficult to provide food to those in a shelter because of the growing numbers and less availability of donated food supplies. So, will we begin to see more people standing on a corner holding a sign asking for help?
We have heard this story many times. The more prosperous the economy and freer the markets are, the “richer” the bottom 20% of earners will get. However, when most of the wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few, it becomes more difficult for the rest of Americans to find their reality of the American dream because too few control the wealth in our country.
Has it become a myth that if you work hard, get a good education, put in your time, and take risks, then you will be able to climb the economic ladder? Isn’t that the way capitalism is supposed to work for everyone?
If so, then why do we have so many in need and why is the wealth of a country concentrated in the hands of a few? Could it be that state legislatures and Congress have failed in redistribution of the wealth in the country and the wealthy have contributed to elect those of the same mind set? The majority of the members of Congress are multi-millionaires.
You can do your part by voting to change the direction the country has been going by electing a more helpful and kinder group of politicians. If you are not registered to vote, then register and vote. Voter registration deadline is October 5. Don’t let some tell you that your vote does not count or that it will be lost in the mail. Please vote!