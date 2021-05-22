A case of vandalism at Oak Hill Cemetery in Johnson City was reported to the city’s police department earlier this month. Culprits removed several iron gates at the entrance to the cemetery and smashed a very old headstone at the site.
Established in 1870, Oak Hill is one of the oldest cemeteries in Johnson City and includes the graves of many prominent citizens in the city’s history. Henry Johnson, the city’s founder, is buried there, as is Col. LeRoy Reeves, the designer of the Tennessee state flag; Sam R. Sells, who served as 1st District congressman from 1911-1922; and May Ross McDowell, the first woman to serve as Johnson City’s mayor.
Oak Hill Cemetery also has 14 Union and 68 Confederate veterans buried there. Just as important, the cemetery is the final resting place for the dearly departed of many generations of Johnson City families.
If you have seen any suspicious activity around the cemetery, call the Johnson City Police Department at 434-6166.
Oak Hill Cemetery officials have established a GoFundMe page at bit.ly/3hHGKqI to help with upkeep of the 7.2-acre parcel, which is bounded by Lamont, Boone, Wilson and Whitney streets. Some of the funds could be used to buy much-needed security cameras for the cemetery.
Donations can also be mailed to:
Oak Hill Cemetery Friends and Volunteers
Bank of Tennessee
P.O. Box 4980
Johnson City, TN 37602-4980
As we’ve said many times before in this space, the dead cannot defend themselves. That’s why it is up to the living to protect the dignity of the dead by preserving their final resting places.
Unfortunately, for caretakers of Oak Hill and many other local cemeteries, this work represents a constant struggle against time, nature and vandals. It’s the latter that is particularly disturbing.
It’s amazing how often this newspaper hears from local residents who say the grave of a loved one has been desecrated.
Most of the complaints concern flowers and their vases taken from the cemetery. Other residents report having found headstones overturned or otherwise vandalized.
What kind of person would steal flowers from a grave? Who in their right mind would find pleasure in damaging a grave marker?
Rest in peace should mean exactly that. People who vandalize graves or steal items from cemeteries should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Catching them in the act, however, is the difficult part.
If you see any unusual activity near a cemetery, don’t hesitate to call 911 and report it. It’s time to drag these ghouls out of the shadows.