EDITOR’S NOTE: Regular columnist Josh Hammer is off this week. Please enjoy this guest column by writer Ben Shapiro.

This week, another evil mass shooter unleashed horror at a gay club in Colorado Springs, killing five and wounding another 25. The shooter — whose name I refuse to mention in order to disincentivize future shooters, who seek notoriety — was clearly mentally ill: Just last year, the shooter reportedly threatened his mother with a bomb, resulting in his arrest. Yet Colorado’s red flag law, which could have deprived him of legal access to weaponry, was not invoked by either police or relatives. The Colorado Springs massacre, then, is yet another example of a perpetrator with more red flags than a bullfighting convention, and no one in authority willing to take action to do anything about him.

