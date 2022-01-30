We do not hear the Fourth Estate discussed much now. Some people are not aware of what it is. In our country, it has been considered to be the news media. Ideally, the media could provide a system of factual checks and balances on the other “estates” or the legislative, executive and judicial institutions of government.
In the distant past, some newspapers made no effort to be objective. Some even stated party affiliation, not pledging to only publish unbiased articles. Blatantly negative words such as “slander,” “liar” and “villainous” were used to disparage those not in favor with the paper including political leaders and other public servants. Those in favor with the publication were sometimes characterized as “honorable,” “honest” and “irreproachable,” people readers should believe as truthful.
There is much confusion about the COVID virus. Information is provided by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and other science-based sources stress the need to get vaccinations, wear masks and other efforts to curb the spread of the virus. But others are aggressively attempting to discredit credible sources, contending such actions violate our liberties. This has tragically resulted in avoidable illness and death. Currently, there are some 878,000 deaths in our country resulting from the 73 million infections. And cases are rising.
On Jan. 6, 2021, our nation’s Capitol was breached. It was stormed by hundreds of people, some armed, attempting to overturn the confirmation of the results of the presidential election. Some of those protecting the Capitol died. Sadly, stories have been circulated that this was a staged event to make it appear that it did not happen, even though it was televised live.
But back to the Fourth Estate. Since there are multiple perspectives on many events, all of which claim to be factual, there are no sources accepted as truth by all. As a result, the conflict that caused the storming of the Capitol is perpetrated. And COVID, including all variants, will continue to claim lives. So, how can we know if the news is factual?
Consider these approaches:
• Try to separate news from opinion. Cable TV shows involve those talking, often expressing their opinion, mixed with news. Newspapers can do the same but many papers, including our three Tri-Cities’ daily papers, have an Opinion or Editorial page. In other words, there is a line drawn between news and opinion. This is not perfect but is an effort to not present opinion as news.
• Consider the source providing news. Is this person an expert in the topic being presented or someone biased, reporting only to support a particular political position?
• Read different papers or watch different stations, those that offer different perspectives. You may see how those you disagree with come to their conclusions. All said, it’s up to us, voters. We need to discern what is true and what is not and act accordingly. Our health and our democracy are in peril.
Dr. Aubrey Lee is a retired associate professor in the School of Business, Economics and Technology at King University.
