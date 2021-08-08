When writing newspaper articles, it is important to tell the who, what, when, where, and why about the subject. The answers to these questions often are found in the first few sentences of the article. I would, however, like to use these five questions to help us look back over the last year and a half and see what we can learn about our experiences with COVID.
WHO did the virus do the most damage to? We should probably start with the elderly. We remember how many older senior citizens died because of it. Many of them died without their families being able to be with them. Many of the ones who did not die became depressed because their families could not visit them in the nursing homes and other facilities.
Children also suffered greatly during the past year and a half. With no regular school schedules and many without any means of technology to use, the students often fell way behind in their education. Many of their teachers had to do double duty in order to meet the needs of students in different situations.
Let’s not forget the medical workers who had their workload greatly increased. Many of them went beyond their strength to accomplish what needed to be done. Our hats go off to all of them.
WHAT did we learn from the months of COVID? One thing is that teachers are important. Another thing is that childcare is necessary. Many parents had to quit work in order to care for their children because of daycare businesses closing.
Even though this seems comical now, we found out how important toilet paper is. We also learned that some people can easily become hoarders. With this we learned how important our grocery stores were, and a new appreciation for the phrase “supply chain.”
WHERE did COVID come from? At the beginning of the pandemic, there were several rumors going around. As months passed we heard many differing opinions as to where it originated. Listen to one network, and we were told it came from a lab in China. Listen to another network, and we heard it came from some animal. Even now many “officials” are saying they are sure where it came from. It is hard to know if we will ever truly find out.
WHEN will we get back to normal? Let’s hope that school can start soon with face-to-face learning. Let’s also hope that churches can rebuild their congregations to what they once were. Perhaps when the stimulus money runs out, people will be willing to go back to work and we can actually go into a restaurant and sit down for a meal with good service and without the need for social distancing.
WHY did it happen? This is the hardest question to answer. Was it someone’s carelessness in a lab? Was it poor handling of animals in an unclean place? Was it a horrible thing that someone or some group did deliberately? Or was it a wakeup call from a higher power? Whatever the why, we know that we all have been affected by this pandemic and hopefully will strive to carry on to the best of our ability moving forward.
We all know someone affected by COVID. We know what each of us learned from it. Let’s look forward to when things will really be back to normal. We may ever know where the virus came from or the reason why we had to go through it. However, let’s be strong and do all we can to make the months ahead be the best we have seen in a while.
Bonnie Simmerman is a retired librarian and can be reached at [email protected]