About a year ago, in the spring of 2020, my wife and I took Bella for a walk. We passed a neighbor’s house and Kate admired the big clump of daffodils. They must have been planted many years ago, for they were healthy and thick with bright yellow blooms. I knew Kate’s favorite color was yellow, so I thought to buy some daffodil bulbs and plant them.
Coincidentally (or maybe not), Facebook showed me that very day an advertisement for a Dutch company that bred bulb plants like tulips and daffodils. So I went to the website and discovered that in the spring, when everyone sees daffodils after a long, cold winter, the bulb outlets have spring sales. The headlines blared “75% off!” “Giant Daffodils!”
The website would only charge me when they shipped my bulbs at the right time for fall planting in my zip code. “How convenient,” I thought. So I bought a few collections and another one “for naturalizing.”
A few days later, a catalog arrived, a consequence of them now knowing where I lived. Sometimes, I can’t believe the stupid things I do. I forgot I already ordered bulbs and seduced by the gorgeous photos in the catalog, I bought a few more. And then, through the summer, I forgot all about daffodils.
In early October, I received an email notifying me that my order would arrive soon. “Great!” I thought. “Kate will be so pleased.”
About a week later, a box of 104 bulbs arrived, all neatly bagged by collection and nestled in sawdust. Kate was pleased, although a bit taken aback at the thought of planting 104 bulbs. “Don’t worry about it,” I said. “I’ll dig, you plant.” She said she need time to decide where to plant them.
We still had not begun to plant our bulbs, when, about 10 days later, I got another email notification from the bulb company. My second order had just shipped. I got a sinking feeling in the pit of my stomach. Soon enough, a box of 98 bulbs arrived, courtesy of UPS and my memory with so many holes.
“What did you do?” Kate glared at me. “I forgot I ordered the first batch. I was only thinking of how much you like yellow.”
She uttered a few yellow expressions not fit for print.
We began planting our 202 daffodils, and the first thing we discovered is that our 72-year-old bodies had a hard time digging, bending, and stooping and could not keep up. And looming over us was a planting deadline. We had to get these bulbs in the ground PDQ.
I bought an earth augur, thinking it would make digging holes easier and faster. I hooked it up to my 25-year-old ⅜ inch drill. I had to open the chuck as far as it would go to get the bit into the chuck. I dug one hole and the drill began to smoke. Obviously, I would need a stronger drill.
So it was off to the drill department of my favorite home improvement store, where I picked up a 1/2 inch drill built specifically to conquer concrete. This was a heavy-duty drill — it took two hands to operate — and it was more than a match for Tennessee hard-packed clay. I returned home with a look on my face that meant business.
So I dug and she planted and I drilled and she stooped and we got through about half the bulbs when we plain ran out of room to plant the rest. We have a single lot in the city, and we planted in the front yard and the back. So we began planting them in pots, sometimes 6 to a pot. We planted about a dozen pots and still had a considerable number of bulbs.
At that point, we had no energy left, so we gave away about three dozen bulbs to our neighbors. “We can still look at them when we walk the dog!” I thought. We were gifted a big bag of arugula in return.
In late January of this year, we noticed little sprouts of green and I was scared we had not planted them deep enough. But they were OK. Now they look good and seem healthy.
The bulb company sends me catalogs, about one every month. Kate intercepts the mail these days and removes the catalogs. She tells me that she is often tempted to smack me upside the head with a rolled-up catalog.
But I know that yellow is still her favorite color.
The Rev. Jeff Briere is minister of Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church.